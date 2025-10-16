Gwalior: Muslim cop chants 'Jai Shri Ram', shuts lawyer who accused her of being anti-Sanatan | WATCH The alleged incident took place on October 14 when the CSP, Hina Khan, tried to stop the recital of Ramayana at a Hanuman temple by advocate Anil Mishra because of the prohibitory orders. Mishra branded Khan 'anti-Sanatan', but the cop stayed calm and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Gwalior:

A heated argument broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a Muslim Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) was branded 'anti-Sanatan' by a former Bar Association president, but the cop stayed calm and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, denying the accusation.

The alleged incident took place on October 14 (Tuesday) when the CSP, Hina Khan, tried to stop the recital of Ramayana at a Hanuman temple by advocate Anil Mishra because of the prohibitory orders. However, Mishra branded Khan 'anti-Sanatan'.

Mishra even tried to stage a sit-in and raised slogans against the police. "You are against Sanatana Dharma," he told Khan. But Khan stayed calm and said: "You are wrong, I am not." She even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', a move that stunned everyone present there.

The video of the incident have also gone viral on social media which was also shared by Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit on X. The party also lauded Khan but also took a dig at the Madhya Pradesh government, urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take action against those 'harassing' police officials.

"If Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has any courage left, then cases should be registered against the culprits who publicly harass senior police officers in the name of Sanatan!" the party posted in Hindi.

Who is Hina Khan?

Khan hails from Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. A graduate in Bachelor's of Physiotherapy, Khan is a 2016-batch MP Civil Services Officer. She is currently posted in Gwalior as a CSP.

Tensions in Gwalior

Tensions began in Gwalior over a massive row caused by allegedly offensive remarks made by a lawyer while opposing the demand for installation of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. However, the police prevented a potential escalation of tension and have been conducting checks for the past 48 hours in the area.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the situation remained has peaceful. "Meetings were held with several communities and organisations to maintain peace. The situation is normal and peaceful in Gwalior," she told news agency PTI on Wednesday.