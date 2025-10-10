Bhopal horror: Student dies after alleged police beating, brutality captured on CCTV | Video A 22-year-old Bhopal student, Udit Gaiki, died after an alleged police beating caught on CCTV, leading to the suspension of two constables and widespread public outrage.

Bhopal:

A shocking incident from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a 22-year-old student died following an alleged police beating. The horrifying act was captured on CCTV, leading to the suspension of two constables involved in the incident.

CCTV footage reveals brutality

The victim has been identified as Udit Gaiki, a student of TIT College. In the CCTV footage, Udit is seen standing in front of police personnel as they mercilessly beat him with sticks. The visuals have triggered widespread anger, raising questions about police excesses and accountability.

What led to the incident

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Indrapuri C Sector under the Piplani police station area. Udit was reportedly dancing with his friends Akshat and Nitesh when neighbours complained about the noise. Following this, the police arrived at the spot.

Akshat and Nitesh allege that an argument broke out between them and the officers, after which the police started beating Udit brutally. Shortly after the assault, Udit collapsed and became unconscious. His friends rushed him to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police claim panic attack, family disputes version

Police officials initially claimed that Udit died due to a panic attack, not because of assault. However, after the CCTV footage surfaced, serious doubts have been raised about this explanation.

Udit’s father is a BHEL employee, his mother is a teacher, and his brother-in-law is reportedly a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The family has demanded a fair and transparent investigation.

Action taken so far

In response to public outrage, two constables have been suspended, and an ACP-level inquiry has been ordered.

Vivek Singh, DCP Zone 2, stated that this is not a custodial death, but admitted that allegations of assault have been made by Udit’s friends. “We have sent the ACP to the spot. Statements are being recorded, and CCTV footage along with call detail records (CDR) are under analysis,” he said.

The postmortem will be conducted in the presence of Udit’s family, and the entire process will be videographed for transparency. “We have suspended both officers based on the family’s complaint. The investigation will determine their level of culpability,” Singh added.

Public outrage and demand for justice

The incident has ignited public anger across Bhopal, with locals and student groups demanding justice for Udit and strict action against the accused police personnel. Social media has also erupted with calls for accountability and police reform, as the CCTV footage continues to circulate widely.