Bhopal: Drunk man dozes off on road, finds his Rs 2 crore gold missing; here's what happened next

Nishatpura police in Bhopal have recovered nearly 2 kilograms of gold valued at over Rs 2 crore. According to reports, the complainant, who was under the influence of alcohol, fell asleep on a footpath with his vehicle loaded with gold. When he woke up, the gold was missing.

The complainant was reportedly travelling from Bhopal towards a rural area when the incident occurred on October 6.

Two accused arrested

Upon receiving the information, the police acted swiftly, registering a case and launching an investigation. Two accused have been arrested so far, while one remains absconding.

Divulging details of the incident, police said the complainant, Ram Babu Rathore, works as a middleman and sells gold at various retail outlets. On the day of the incident, he was unable to sell the gold due to heavy rainfall. While returning, he consumed a large amount of liquor and had food. He then lost consciousness and fell asleep, leaving his car unlocked.

According to the police, the robbery appeared to be accidental, as the miscreants had not conducted any prior reconnaissance. They reportedly noticed Rathore asleep and took away a bag containing gold and silver from his car.

Special team formed after FIR

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered in the case and a special team was formed on the instructions of the Police Commissioner. Investigators examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras, which eventually led to the arrest of the duo, who were found to have prior criminal records. One accused, however, is still at large.