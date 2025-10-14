MP: 3 killed as tractor-trolley carrying labourers overturns in Indore; CM announces ex-gratia The incident took place in Sanwer tehsil while the labourers were returning from work on Monday. Several others were injured in the mishap.

Indore:

As many as three persons were killed after a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The incident took place in Sanwer tehsil while the labourers were returning from work on Monday. Several others were injured in the mishap.

Sanwer police station DSP, Prashant Bhadoria, said the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"A trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the incident...The injured have been admitted to the hospital," he said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma said, "An unfortunate incident took place in which a tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned. The injured have been admitted to the hospital...Three people have died..."

CM announces compensation

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased.

"In Sanwer tehsil, a trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned while they were returning after work. Three people died in the accident, and several others were seriously injured. The state government has extended support to the affected families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each of the bereaved families," MP Minister Tulsiram Silawat said.

Three killed in road accident in UP’s Shahjahanpur

On Sunday, three men lost their lives in an accident after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding SUV in the Puwaiya area of Shahjahanpur district. The trio was returning after attending the cremation of a relative.

The victims have been identified as Ajit (23), Gokul Prasad (65), and Dalpat.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the incident took place at the Puwaiya intersection when a fast-moving Bolero SUV rammed into their motorcycle. All three were seriously injured and rushed to a government hospital. Dalpat was declared dead on arrival.

Ajit succumbed to his injuries later that night while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College. Gokul Prasad passed away on Monday morning.

Police have taken custody of the SUV, which reportedly carries a Uttar Pradesh government emblem. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.