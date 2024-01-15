'Congress will have to pay price for raising finger at Hindu gods': Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slams Congress for declining the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Ram Temple: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav warned the Congress saying that the grand old party will have to 'pay the price' for allegedly disrespecting Hindu deities, as the BJP continued to criticise the opposition party for declining the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Addressing a convention at Nagda in Ujjain district on Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Congress should apologize for what he deemed as their "sinful" actions.

'Congress will have to pay price'

“There is no personal enmity between Congress and us. But there is an ideological fight between us. Why does Congress point fingers at our gods and goddesses? Congress will have to pay the price for this,” he said.

He further said that Lord Ram continued to spread goodness to others even after suffering hardships. “Invaders destroyed temples of Hindu gods and goddesses before laying their hands on us. But that was the period of slavery and we could not do much about it,” he said.

Yadav said, "This is the same Congress. Jawaharlal Nehru opposed Somnath (temple) and today’s Congress opposes Ayodhya.".

The MP CM said that the Congress should introspect as its former president, Madan Mohan Malaviya, had established Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya. “You (Congress) hate the word Hindu so much... But the importance of being a Hindu is evident from the previous national presidents of your own Congress," he said.

'Congress should seek apology for its sin'

He asserted that Congress should apologise for its 'sin', accusing the grand old party of contributing to the division of society. Yadav said that Congress could have averted partition but it chose not to do so.

The Chief Minister further said that the Madhya Pradesh government is dispatching 5 lakh laddoos to Ayodhya, but the Congress has declined the invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22. The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Congress regarding the invitation.

Yadav accused Congress of dividing the society and said that Congress is looking for a vote bank and will have to pay the price for it. He said that Congress is engaged in appeasement politics, and "this party cannot compete with our nationalist politics. Our policies are patriotic."

Preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, which is expected to attract dignitaries and people from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the enthronement of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

