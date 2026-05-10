Congress launches 'Project M' in Madhya Pradesh with eye on 2028 elections

Bhopal:

Congress has launched 'Project M' with an eye on the 2028 Assembly elections, aiming to integrate minority women into mainstream politics and prepare a new generation of grassroots leaders. The initiative was formally launched at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Bhopal after nearly seven months of organisational groundwork and strategy-building at the grassroots level.

As part of the programme, the Congress has created what it describes as a "special force" of politically active women. The project seeks to politically empower and train women from minority communities, including Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi groups, for leadership and organisational roles.

Emphasis to be placed on developing leadership skills

Congress is now poised to entrust significant responsibilities to women from minority communities. Through 'Project M,' the Congress aims not merely to foster political awareness among women but also to cultivate leadership skills within them. The party organisation believes that, through this training, these women will not only take the party's ideology to every household but will also step onto the electoral battlefield with strength and confidence.

On Saturday, State Congress President Jitu Patwari inaugurated this significant project. During special sessions spanning approximately three hours, women were imparted lessons on the principles of political self-reliance and economic empowerment.

According to Patwari, 'Project M' --- stands for Mahila (Woman)--- has been introduced with the specific aim of fostering political self-reliance and economic strength among women; it encompasses everything from raising awareness among women to elevating female leadership and ensuring their political and economic empowerment.

Political uproar erupts over Congress' 'Project M'

The Congress initiative has triggered a fresh political debate in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting sharply to the launch of 'Project M', BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma took a swipe at the Congress, calling it "Jinnah's politics." He claimed that the Congress itself has become a minority and alleged that the party was attempting to appease Muslims for political gains.

Sharma further said the BJP was unaffected by such moves and asserted that whatever little support base the Congress still has would disappear in the coming years.

How effective will Congress' 'Women Card' prove to be?

In the politics of Madhya Pradesh, the 'Women Card' has historically been effective. However, only the upcoming elections will reveal just how successful this Congress initiative --- dubbed 'Project M' --- will be, and whether it can hold its own against the BJP's robust cadre. For the time being, this new force unleashed by the Congress has certainly intensified political discourse within the state.

Women from minority communities possess inherent leadership potential and are active in various spheres—be it through NGOs or vocational centers—yet they remain largely absent from the political arena, specifically from active politics where they could exercise that leadership. We are, therefore, crafting a project designed to enable them to enter politics with ease and simplicity, thereby ensuring the participation of minority women in the corridors of power.

By 'minorities,' we refer to the Muslim, Buddhist, Punjabi, Jain, and Parsi communities—groups whose women are currently underrepresented in politics. The objective is to enable minority women to connect with the Congress party's ideology through 'Project M' and to foster political awareness and understanding among them through comprehensive training.

The BJP engages in politics centered around Muslims and frequently targets the community. They interpreted the 'M' in 'Project M' to stand specifically for 'Muslims,' whereas it actually stands for 'Minorities.'

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