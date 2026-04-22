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Major decision by Mohan Yadav govt: Farmers to receive four times market rate for land acquisition

Reported ByAnurag Amitabh  Edited ByManmath Nayak  
Published: ,Updated:

Farmers will receive four times the market rate for compensation for acquired agricultural land, instead of double. This decision of the state government will apply to the acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas across the state.

Mohan Yadav
Mohan Yadav Image Source : pti
Bhopal:

A major decision was taken by the Mohan Yadav government on Wednesday in the interest of the farmers. They will receive four times market rate for land acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas. In a significant decision in the interest of farmers, the state cabinet doubled the multiplication factor for agricultural land acquisition to 2.0.

Farmers to receive four times market rate for compensation

Consequently, farmers will receive four times the market rate for compensation for acquired agricultural land, instead of double. This decision of the state government will apply to the acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas across the state.

However, the Mohan Yadav government has kept the compensation multiplication factor unchanged within urban limits and approved approximately Rs. 33,985 crore for infrastructure construction and development works such as irrigation, health, education, and roads.

Move will enable farmers to receive higher compensation

This decision from the state cabinet will enable farmers to receive higher compensation for agricultural land acquired by the Central and State governments for important projects such as irrigation projects, road, bridge, railway, and dam construction. The move from the state government will not only accelerate development projects but will also significantly improve the economic condition of the farmer families who provide their land.

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Mohan Yadav Farmers Compensation Land Acquisition
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