MP Police announces bounty on prime suspect Shahzad Ali, others in Chhatarpur stone pelting case

Hours after issuing a lookout circular against the prime accused, Haji Shahzad Ali, in the Chhatarpur police station stone pelting incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police took another major step on Sunday (August 26) by declaring a bounty of ₹10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Ali and other absconding suspects.

According to available information, the Madhya Pradesh Police, who have been actively searching for Shahzad Ali, announced the reward of ₹10,000 for his capture and that of the other accused. The police have also formed ten special teams to expedite their arrests.

About the present action

Meanwhile, it is important to note that in the case registered against 46 identified individuals and at least 150 unidentified persons, the Madhya Pradesh Police have so far arrested and jailed a total of 29 people in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Chhatarpur Police Station on August 21. While, among the 29 arrested, some identified as Naeem Khan, (has five cases against him), Nazim Chaudhary (has four cases), Sheikh Javed (has two cases), and Anjar Khan and Mohammad Irfan (already hold one case each).

Further, during the remand of these accused, the police also recovered two illegal swords from the residence of Congress leader Nazim Chaudhary, as well as electronic materials from Maulana Irfan Chishti.

Third major action by authorities

This announcement marks the third significant action taken by authorities to arrest Ali and others involved in the stone pelting incident at Chhatarpur police station during a protest organized by the Muslim community. Earlier, on Thursday, state authorities demolished Ali's palatial house, claiming it was built without proper permission. Following this, a lookout circular was also issued to prevent Ali from fleeing the country.

About the incident

According to officials, the incident occurred on August 21, when members of the Muslim community organized a protest against anti-Islam comments made by a Hindu seer, Ramgiri Maharaj, in Nashik, Maharashtra. The protest, however, turned violent.

Around 300-400 people, led by religious leaders, arrived at the police station to submit a memorandum demanding legal action against Ramgiri Maharaj for his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a religious event in Maharashtra. When informed that an FIR could not be registered in Kotwali, as the incident occurred in Maharashtra where a case had already been registered, the crowd became aggressive and started pelting stones.

The mob allegedly hurled abuses at Town Inspector Arvind Kujur and attacked him, along with several other policemen, injuring some. Further, the police have registered a case against 46 named individuals and 150 unidentified persons under various legal provisions.

