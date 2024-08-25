Madhya Pradesh Police issues look-out circular against prime accused in Chhatarpur stone pelting incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday announced that a look-out circular has been issued against the prime accused in the stone pelting incident at the Chhatarpur police station. The police stated that the circular was issued to prevent the accused, identified as Shahzad Ali, from fleeing the country.

"A lookout circular has been issued to ensure that Ali does not flee the country," Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said.

Significantly, this is the second major action taken by authorities against Ali, who is the main accused in the stone pelting incident that took place at a Chhatarpur police station during a protest organized by the Muslim community. Earlier, on Thursday, his palatial house was demolished by state authorities on the grounds that it was built without proper permission.

About the incident

According to officials, the incident occurred on August 21 when members of the Muslim community organized a protest against anti-Islam comments made by a Hindu seer, Ramgiri Maharaj, in Nashik, Maharashtra. However, the protest turned violent.

According to the officials, around 300-400 people, led by religious leaders, arrived at the police station to submit a memorandum demanding legal action against Ramgiri Maharaj for his alleged objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a religious event in Maharashtra. When they were informed that an FIR could not be registered in Kotwali since the incident occurred in Maharashtra, where a case had already been registered against him, the crowd became aggressive and started pelting stones.

The mob allegedly hurled abuses at Town Inspector Arvind Kujur and attacked him, along with several other policemen, injuring some. Further, in connection to the incident, the police have registered a case against 46 named individuals and 150 unidentified persons under various provisions of law.

Opposition comes in support

Meanwhile, following the demolition of Ali's house, the Congress party submitted a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh DGP condemning the "tendency" of 'bulldozer justice'. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the demolition, describing it as state-sponsored communalism.

However, reacting to these remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that nobody was above the law and that the government was acting according to Constitutional norms.

