Palace-like 'kothi' of key accused in stone-pelting incident in Chhatarpur demolished | Watch

An illegal constructions belonging to the key accused involved in a stone-pelting incident at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district were demolished on Thursday. The accused was allegedly indulged in violence in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district during a protest against remarks by seer Ramgiri Maharaj.

It should be noted that Ramgiri Maharaj allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some day ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on Wednesday, but it descended into violence, leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles.

"The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 persons for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 persons," one official told news agency PTI.

Notably, the demolition work was taken up jointly by district administration and police. The violence started after a group from a different community visited Kotwali police station on Wednesday to submit a memorandum against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj over his controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

During the visit, some miscreants among them began pelting stones at the police station, injuring the station in-charge and two constables. Then, the police quickly responded and dispersed the mob.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain told news agency ANI that the police and district administration are continuously taking strict action.

He added that three to four main suspects, involved in the stone pelting incident have been identified, and their illegal constructions are being removed with the help of district administration. The law and order situation is now normal in the region.

After the violence was reported, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on X that strict action would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in Chhatarpur district and on receiving information about some policemen getting injured, I immediately inquired about the incident from the higher officials and directed for proper treatment of police personnel," CM Yadav wrote.

"Madhya Pradesh is a 'state of peace', anyone involved in breaking the law in a planned manner will not be tolerated at all. I have given clear instructions to the higher officials that the culprits should be identified soon and strict action should be taken against them so that such an incident does not happen again in future. It is our priority to maintain peace and harmony in the state," CM Yadav further wrote.