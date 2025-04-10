Tahawwur Rana extradition: 26/11 hero Taufiq slams 'biryani treatment' for terrorists, urges no VIP cells Tahawwur Rana extradition: Mohammed Taufiq, the 26/11 hero, reacted to Tahawwur Rana's impending extradition, demanding no special treatment for terrorists. Called for fast-track trials and tougher laws.

Mohammed Taufiq, popularly known as Chhotu Chai Wala, whose vigilance helped save lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has strongly reacted to the pending extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India. Speaking to ANI, Taufiq said there is no need to provide luxurious treatment to Rana, referencing the special facilities allegedly given to terrorist Ajmal Kasab, including a secure cell and food preferences. "There's no need to provide him with a cell, biryani, or any special facilities like Kasab received. There should be a separate law for terrorists—one that ensures they are hanged within two to three months," Taufiq asserted.

SC clears path for extradition

On April 7, the US Supreme Court rejected Rana’s emergency plea to halt his extradition to India. The Pakistani-Canadian national had approached Chief Justice John Roberts on March 20, seeking an urgent stay on the move. The court denied his application, paving the way for his return to face trial.

Facing trial in India

Rana is accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group responsible for the 26/11 attacks that left over 170 dead and hundreds injured. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has booked him in a conspiracy case linked to the attacks. While the extradition process continues, officials say the Mumbai Police is yet to receive a formal update on whether Rana will be questioned or prosecuted locally.

Tougher terror laws demanded

Taufiq, hailed as a local hero for his quick thinking during the attacks, called for the establishment of fast-track legal mechanisms for dealing with terrorism cases. "We need a separate system for terrorists—swift justice, not privileges," he said.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana is being closely watched as a significant step in India’s pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Also read | Tahawwur Rana extradition: What lies ahead for 26/11 terror accused in India?