Delhi schools prioritise student health amid heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert Several schools across Delhi are taking extra steps to protect students from heat-related illnesses. The schools have cut down on outdoor activities post 10 am to prevent sun exposure and heat-related illnesses to students and serving hydrating drinks. Read on to know more.

As the capital approaches its first heatwave of the season, several schools across the city have taken significant steps to ensure the well- being of students against heat- related illnesses. To prioritise students' health, schools have reduced outdoor activities after 10 a.m. to limit sun exposure and heat- related illnesses. They are also providing hydrating drinks such as aam panna, lemonade, buttermilk, and wood apple beverages on school premises.

Schools serving hydrating drinks

While speaking to PTI, Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL International School in Dwarka, stated that the school has stocked various hydrating drinks in the cafeteria. "As the temperature is rising early, students can easily become dehydrated, especially since they run and play a lot. Therefore, we have encouraged them to bring cucumber and watermelon- infused water for added hydration. Flavoured water tends to be consumed more," she said. Acharya also mentioned that teachers have taught students how to prepare different cooling drinks during practical classes.

No outdoor activities

Mallika Preman, the principal of Tagore International School in East of Kailash, said, "We have advised students to carry caps or umbrellas for protection from the sun. They receive regular water breaks to stay hydrated, " reported PTI. She noted that parents have been advised not to send their children to school on an empty stomach, as this increases the risk of heatstroke. "We have suspended all outdoor games and shifted to indoor activities," she added. RN Jindal, the chairperson of Sovereign School in Rohini, commented that outdoor activities have been suspended after the morning assembly.

"We are taking extra precautions by conducting health checkups for students who frequently fall ill and keeping essential medicines like ORS and glucose in the infirmary," said Jindal. He added that the school is strictly following the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40. 2 degrees Celsius. The weather forecast department advised people to exercise caution, avoid heat exposure, wear light- coloured and loose- fitting cotton clothing, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

Earlier on March 27, the DoE released an advisory instructing all government and private schools under its jurisdiction to adopt preventive measures against heat-related illnesses. The advisory warned that daytime temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius can pose serious health risks to children and adolescents.

The DoE outlined several steps, including avoiding afternoon assemblies, ensuring access to drinking water, giving students regular water breaks, encouraging head protection during sun exposure, maintaining proper fan ventilation and reporting any heat-related illness to nearby health facilities. The IMD classifies a heat wave when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius or more in plains, 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly areas or when temperatures are 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.