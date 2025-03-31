Madhya Pradesh: Authorities impose ban on non-veg food sale in this city for Navratri | Check here Municipal authorities have also warned that shops will even face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders. The Navratri festivities commenced on March 30 and will continue till April 6.

Authorities in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh have decided to impose a ban on the sale of all non-vegetarian foods in Maihar city during the nine-day Navratri festival. The decision comes as the city prepares to host tens of thousands of devotees visiting the revered Maa Sharda Mandir -- a significant Shaktipeeth for Hindus.

Every year, Maihar becomes the focal point of devotion and celebration during the annual 'Maa Shardey Chaitra Navratri Fair'. The ban aims to maintain the sanctity and religious sentiments associated with the festival, which sees devotees from various parts of the country flocking to the temple for prayers and rituals, civic officials said.

Besides, meat shops in Bhopal and Indore have been ordered to remain closed on the festivals of Chaiti Chand (March 30), Ram Navami (April 6), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) and Buddha Purnima (May 12), civic officials said. To enforce the ban in the two cities, municipal authorities have warned that shops will even face cancellation of their licence if they flout the orders.

Several BJP lawmakers, including former party whip in the Lok Sabha and MP Public Works Department minister Rakesh Singh, had demanded that meat shops in the state be ordered to remain shut during Navratri. The government has already announced that liquor shops will be closed permanently in 17 holy towns, including Maihar, across the state from April 1.

Know about Navratri

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. During this, people worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. There are two Navratris that are celebrated every year, one in the month of March-April and one in the month of September-October.

The one celebrated in March-April is also known as Chaitra Navratri, and the one celebrated in September-October is also known as Sharad Navratri. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which is based on the movements of the Sun and the Moon. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on March 30 and end on April 6.

