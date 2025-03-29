Chaitra Navratri 2025: Check here the nine colours of Navratri Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and end on April 6. According to Drik Panchang, a specific colour has been assigned to each day of Navratri. Incorporating that particular colour in your life during Navratri is considered auspicious. Read on to know the nine colours of Navratri.

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. During this, people worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. There are two Navratris that are celebrated every year, one in the month of March-April and one in the month of September-October.

The one celebrated in March-April is also known as Chaitra Navratri. And the one celebrated in September-October is also known as Sharad Navratri. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which is based on the movements of the Sun and the Moon. This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and end on April 6.

According to Drik Panchang, a A specific colour has been assigned to each day of Navratri. Incorporating that particular colour in your life during Navratri is considered auspicious.

During Navratri, wearing a similar colour dress as that of the Navratri colour of the day is in vogue among women, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Hence, women adorn themselves with a specific colour dress and accessories during each day of Navratri. The first colour of the Navratri is decided based on the weekday when Navratri begins and the remaining 8 days follow a fixed cycle of colours.

Here are the nine colours of Navratri that will be followed this year.

Navratri Day 1: Orange

Navratri Day 2: White

Navratri Day 3: Red

Navratri Day 4: Royal Blue

Navratri Day 5: Yellow

Navratri Day 6: Green

Navratri Day 7: Grey

Navratri Day 8: Purple

Navratri Day 9: Peacock Green.

