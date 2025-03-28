Ram Charan's Fitness at 40: Practice these 6 exercises every week to stay fit like the RRR actor Actor Ram Charan's fitness is something to be inspired by. At the age of 40, his toned body beats even big actors. Due to his strict fitness routine and diet, he remains active and energetic throughout the day.

Apart from acting, Telugu actor Ram Charan is also in the news for his fitness. Ram Charan celebrated his 40th birthday on March 27. Even at this age, Ram Charan beats young actors in terms of fitness. Millions went crazy after seeing his toned body in the blockbuster film RRR, but Ram Charan remains equally fit in real life. Ram Charan takes great care of his diet and exercises for his fitness. In an interview on Apollolife.com in 2019, Ram Charan explained how he keeps himself fit and active, what he likes most in food, and what he does not forget to include in his diet.

Ram Charan likes to do everything from jumping jacks and seated machine presses to military pushups and barbell stiff-leg deadlifts. He only eats home-cooked food.

Ram Charan's workout routine

The actor said that he tries to live a balanced lifestyle in any way. In which he exercises daily. He exercises for one and a half hours and especially focuses on bodyweight exercises. Ram Charan is also fond of sports. He plays some games every day. He does intense exercise 4 days a week and eats only home-cooked food at home. He tries to keep himself cool in life.

Ram Charan's favourite exercise

Monday: Biceps (must)

Tuesday: Quads

Wednesday: Calves and abs

Thursday: Chest triceps

Friday: Back exercises

Saturday: Hamstring and inner thigh abs

Sunday: Day off (rest)

Ram Charan's diet plan

Actor Ram Charan starts his day with white eggs and eggs with oats, almonds and milk. After this, he drinks vegetable soup in the afternoon. He eats chicken, brown rice and green vegetables for lunch. In the evening, he likes to eat grilled fish, sweet potatoes and grilled vegetables as snacks. He finishes his dinner at 6 pm. In which he eats a big bowl of mixed green salad and some things like avocado.

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree's fitness routine: Actress shares 3 easy stretches to achieve flexible hips