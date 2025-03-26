Bhagyashree's fitness routine: Actress shares 3 easy stretches to achieve flexible hips In her recent video, she shared why it is important to perform hip-strengthening exercises and how it benefits your health. Check out the video where she also shares three easy stretches for flexible hips.

Bhagyashree is known for her fitness. The 56-year-old actress uses her social media platform to share fitness tips every week. In her recent video, she shared why it is important to perform hip-strengthening exercises and how it benefits your health. Bhagyashree also shared three easy exercises that you can perform to strengthen your hips.

The caption of the post read, "tuesdaytipswithb Hip tightness? These are simple everyday stretches that can help you relieve the pain. Do try it and let me know."

Here, take a look at the 3 easy stretches that can help you achieve flexible hips.

Camel Pose Stretch

Camel Pose helps to stretch the hip flexors and quads and opens the chest. It helps increase flexibility in the hip region, improves posture and strengthens the back muscles. This pose is particularly beneficial for releasing tension in the front of the hips.

Start by kneeling on the floor with your knees hip-width apart. Place your hands on your lower back, fingers pointing downward. As you inhale, gently arch your back, lift your chest toward the ceiling and reach your hands back to grab your heels. Keep your thighs and hips stable and don't let your lower back collapse.

Seated Twist

This stretch targets the hips, spine and glutes, helping to release tightness in the hips and improve spinal flexibility. It also helps in digestion and improves overall mobility in the lower body.

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Bend your right knee, placing your foot on the outside of your left thigh. Twist your torso to the right and bring your left elbow to the outside of your right knee for support. Keep your spine tall and breathe deeply as you twist further and make sure to not strain your back.

Deep Glute Stretch

This stretch targets the glutes and hip flexors, thereby, promoting flexibility and reducing tension in the lower back and hips. It’s beneficial for releasing tightness in the hip area, especially for those who sit for long periods.

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Cross your right ankle over your left thigh, forming a "4" shape with your legs. Reach your hands behind your left thigh and pull it gently toward your chest. Hold the stretch for 20-30 seconds and then switch sides.

