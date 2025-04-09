AIIMS Bhopal doctors perform rare surgery to remove parasitic twin from 3-year-old girl The three-year-old girl from Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh had a fleshy mass at the back of her neck since birth.

In a complex and exceptionally rare surgical procedure, doctors at AIIMS Bhopal successfully removed a parasitic twin that was attached to the skull and spine of a three-year-old girl. According to AIIMS officials, the child had an underdeveloped twin fetus connected to her head and neck.

A parasitic twin is a rare anomaly that occurs when two fetuses begin to develop in the womb, but, one stops growing midway and remains dependent on the other for survival. This underdeveloped fetus is termed a "parasitic twin" because it cannot survive on its own and relies entirely on its better-developed twin, the AIIMS stated.

Limb and pelvic bones were attached to her skull and spine

The three-year-old girl from Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, had a fleshy mass on the back of her neck since birth and was admitted to the Neurosurgery Department at AIIMS Bhopal.

Detailed MRI and CT scans revealed that the mass contained a limb and pelvic bones from an underdeveloped parasitic twin, which were attached to her skull and spine. These structures were found to be intricately connected to the brainstem, one of the most sensitive and vital regions of the brain, it said.

Given the complexity of the case, an interdisciplinary meeting was held with Dr Radha Gupta and Dr Ankur (Department of Radiology), Dr Riaz Ahmed (Department of Pediatric Surgery), and Dr Ved Prakash (Department of Plastic Surgery).

Surgery was successfully performed on April 3

After careful evaluation, doctors concluded that prompt surgical intervention was essential to give the child a chance at a normal life, AIIMS stated. The rare and intricate procedure was successfully carried out on April 3 by Dr. Sumit Raj, with support from Dr Jitendra Shakya and Dr Abhishek.

Lauding the team for its achievement, AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director, Prof. Dr Ajai Singh said, "AIIMS Bhopal continuously strives to provide world-class healthcare services in Central India. Success in such highly complex cases is a testament to the expertise of our doctors, interdepartmental coordination, and the institute's superior structural facilities".

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Fake 'cardiologist' arrested after allegedly killing seven in Damoh

Also Read: MP: 7 die after 'fake' cardiologist treats them in Damoh, NHRC orders probe