Madhya Pradesh: Fake 'cardiologist' arrested after allegedly killing seven in Damoh A fake cardiologist, Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, posing as Dr. John Camm, was arrested in Prayagraj after allegedly causing seven deaths during illicit heart surgeries in Madhya Pradesh.

A fake cardiologist operating under the alias of British cardiologist Dr. John Camm has been arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, allegedly caused the deaths of at least seven patients during illicit heart surgeries at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

Police Superintendent Shrut Kirti Somavanshi confirmed Yadav's arrest, stating, “Accused doctor Narendra John Camm has been arrested from Prayagraj by our team. He is being brought to Damoh.” The police have registered an FIR against Yadav for cheating, forgery, and negligence.

The controversy erupted after advocates raised concerns over multiple patient deaths under Yadav’s care. A complaint filed by Deepak Tiwari, a local advocate and child welfare committee president, revealed that Yadav had conducted numerous surgeries without proper credentials. “The actual count of deaths may be higher,” Tiwari stated.

The investigation, led by the district collector and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), revealed that Yadav had falsified documents, claiming registration as a doctor in Andhra Pradesh, which was later found to be false. His real identity was concealed under the name of the renowned British cardiologist, Professor Dr. John Camm.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, who arrived in Damoh on April 7, stated, “We got a complaint about a fake doctor performing surgeries. The hospital is also linked with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, raising serious concerns.”

Adding to the controversy, CMHO Dr. M. K. Jain, who filed the case, reportedly fled the police station when approached by media, raising questions about his role in the investigation. The NHRC’s probe, scheduled from April 7 to 9, aims to uncover the full extent of the fraud and hold the responsible parties accountable.