MP: 7 die after ‘fake’ cardiologist treats them in Damoh, NHRC orders probe Starting from April 7 to April 9, a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will be stationed in Damoh to probe the serious allegations involving a fake doctor operating at a local missionary hospital.

In an incident of alleged medical negligence, seven people died after being treated by a fake cardiologist at a missionary hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, prompting the NHRC to launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Sunday.

Starting from April 7 to April 9, a team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will be stationed in Damoh to probe the serious allegations involving a fake doctor operating at a local missionary hospital, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo announced.

"The investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission, constituted on my orders to investigate the matter, will camp in Damoh from 7 April to 9 April and investigate. If any victim or any other person wants to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh. The investigation team will investigate the institutions and persons mentioned in the complaint, including administrative officers," Kanungoo posted on X along with the picture of the hospital.

The investigation follows a complaint filed by Deepak Tiwari, a local resident, who alleged that a man identifying himself as ‘Dr. N John Camm’ (supposedly a foreign-trained cardiologist) was actually Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav.

The complainant claims Yadav falsely used the name of renowned UK cardiologist Professor John Camm to gain patients' trust. The complaint also links him to the deaths of at least seven people, allegedly due to incorrect treatment.

Kanoongo, in a post on X, confirmed that the NHRC team will examine the hospital, the accused, and relevant administrative officials. He invited victims and locals with information to come forward during the team’s visit.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed that an official complaint has been received and an investigation is underway. Further action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

The hospital administration has not commented on the situation so far. After getting information about "serious irregularities" in the Mission Hospital, a written complaint has been filed with the NHRC and an inquiry has been ordered on it, the complainant, Tiwari, said.