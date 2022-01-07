Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COVETLIGHTING Vastu Tips: Using these colours for bedroom decor will bring economic benefits

If all the things in the house are according to Vastu Shastra, then happiness and prosperity remain. A bedroom is such a part of the house where one gets solitude and rest in the evening, away from the fatigue of the whole day and you can sleep peacefully. The selection of colours in the bedroom should be done carefully, it has a great impact on our life. Pink, green, blue and yellow are considered to be the best colours in the bedroom. The use of these colours improves the economic condition and provides opportunities for progress.

Colours are also used according to the directions in the bedroom. Blue colour should be used on the west-facing side of the bedroom. You will get benefit from this. On the other hand, red should be painted in the south and yellow in the east, but there are many bedrooms in a house, which are made in different directions of the house. According to the directions, if there is a room in the north direction of the house, then green colour should be done on the walls because the green colour is related to Mercury, which will give you benefits.

Light green or ivory colour should be used in the room of children, girls and newly married couples, but keep in mind that never use red or orange colours in the rooms located in the northeast or north direction, because it is the place of water. And red is a symbol of fire, so avoid using red colour in the bedroom and use light colours.