Vastu Tips: Making reception in THIS direction of your office will give more benefits

Vastu Tips: The first meeting of any customer or colleague is with the receptionist of the office. Therefore it is very important to take care of this place. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash, which direction will be perfect for making a reception for more profitable business.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2022 7:00 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

Highlights

  • The South or West direction should be chosen for the office reception
  • The person sitting there should face the North or East direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of the office reception. While going inside any office, the first sight falls on the office reception because this is the place which is made first in the office.

The first meeting of any customer or colleague is with the receptionist of the office. So it is very important to take care of this place.

The reception should be constructed in such a way that the customer gets impressed with you as soon as they come there. For office reception, the south or west direction should be chosen and the person sitting there should face the north or east direction.

Apart from this, in the manager room, the manager should sit facing north in the south-west direction.

