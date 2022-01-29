Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DENNISVONNAZARETH Vastu Tips: Know why windows should never be constructed in South direction

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the direction of windows from Acharya Indu Prakash. Whether it is a house, flat, office or building, it is very important to have windows everywhere because fresh air, light and positive energy enters through windows, which directly affects the environment of the people living or working, there. Therefore, while getting them constructed, some things should be kept in mind according to Vastu Shastra. Otherwise, negative energy can enter the house and create trouble.

After all, in which direction it is good to have windows and in which direction it is not. East, North and West directions are considered to be the best for windows everywhere in the house, flat, office or building. This keeps positivity in the house. But the window should never be made in the south direction.