Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while doing Kanya Puja in Navratri, Goddess Durga will be impressed

The tradition of feeding young girls food has been told in Niyanasindhu and Durgacharan method. There are five parts of Kumari food (Kanya food)- wash the hands and feet of the girls who have come, put a tika on their heads, do their arti, feed them, give them dakshina and get blessings from them. Keep in mind that the girls should be offered Arghya by facing east. And one should give padya, nirajan should be done facing south-east, tika should be done facing north-east.

They should be given food by facing them, looking upwards should give Dakshina and while looking towards the earth, take blessings. Kumaris below 2 years of age should be seated first, then 3 years old and then other girls should be given a seat. One should sit on the seat of Kush himself. On the day of Navami, the house where the virgins happily take food brings positivity in the house. There's no Vastu dosh and everything is a bliss.