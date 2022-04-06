Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep THESE things in mind before keeping a conch in house to keep bad omen away

Vastu Shastra has great importance in Hinduism. Today we will tell you some things which you need to know before keeping a conch shell in your home. Shankh installation has special significance in Vastu Shastra. While worshipping, the conch should be placed on the right-hand side. The conch should be washed first and the mantra that should be recited will be-- 'Om Sudarsanastraya Fatu.' Then, the conch should be placed on the base in such a way that its open part should be upwards and the beak should be towards you.

After giving place, sandalwood should be applied to the conch by saying Pranav mantra i.e. 'Om'. In this way, the conch kept for worship will bring happiness and good luck to the house.

What if the conch is clockwise?

Always keep a conch shell at home on an auspicious day. At the same time, you have to keep in mind that neither you give your conch to anyone nor bring it by asking for someone's conch. Along with this, according to Vastu, there should not be more than one conch shell in the house of worship, otherwise, it is a bad omen instead of a good one.