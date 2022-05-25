Wednesday, May 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Ignoring THESE things while making furniture at office might bring negative results

Vastu Tips: Ignoring THESE things while making furniture at office might bring negative results

Vastu Tips: Acharya Indu Prakash states that in case you are getting new furniture built for your office, it is better to use steel instead of wood for the same.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2022 7:01 IST
Vastu Tips: Ignoring THESE things while making furniture at office might bring negative results
Image Source : FREEPIK

Vastu Tips: Ignoring THESE things while making furniture at office might bring negative results

Vastu Tips: Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about other things related to furniture. If you want to start any work related to wood at home or in the office, then keep in mind that for woodwork, always start from the south or west direction and end in the north or east direction. This is considered auspicious from the point of view of Vastu.

It is better to use steel furniture instead of wood for the office. Apart from this, while making furniture, keep in mind that the edges of the furniture should be circular and not sharp. Sharp edges are not only dangerous but they also release negative energy. On the other hand, if you talk about polish on furniture, then use light coloured polish instead of dark colour.

You can also make the shape of a sun, lion, cheetah, peacock, horse, bull, cow, elephant or even fish on your furniture. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News