Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not make toilet, kitchen and vault in THIS direction or else there will be big loss

Vastu Tips: The northeast angle is considered to be a very important direction in Vastu Shastra. Northeast is called the north-east direction. There are many things in this direction which should not be made even by mistake, while there are some things which are very auspicious to keep in this direction. Vastu and astrology expert Pandit Manoj Kumar Mishra lists down the importance of northeast direction in Vastu Shastra, as well as things that should be in this direction and which things should be avoided.