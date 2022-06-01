Vastu Tips: Do not make toilet, kitchen and vault in THIS direction or else there will be big loss

Vastu Tips: The northeast angle is considered to be a very important direction in Vastu Shastra. Northeast is called the north-east direction. There are many things in this direction which should not be made even by mistake, while there are some things which are very auspicious to keep in this direction. Vastu and astrology expert Pandit Manoj Kumar Mishra lists down the importance of northeast direction in Vastu Shastra, as well as things that should be in this direction and which things should be avoided.
- North-east direction is considered very suitable for worship room, balcony, verandah, underground tank, tube well, reception room and rainwater drainage.
- Northeast should never be heavy, toilet and kitchen should not be built in this direction.
- If for some reason there is a kitchen adjacent to the northeast, then there is a problem in the growth of the family members of the members living in that house. The expenditure of money increases more and the health of the women in the house deteriorates.
- The Northeast angle should be kept in a very beautiful manner because the Lord resides in this direction.
- Due to the wrong direction of God, there is a loss in achieving their positive aura and there is a problem of estrangement among the members of the house.
- Planting a heavy tree should not be done in the northeast. Planting a Tulsi plant is considered very auspicious.
- The safe should not be kept in the north-east, otherwise unnecessary expenses increase as well as the risk of money theft also increases.
- Lord Shiva is the lord of North East or Northeast and it is related to the planet Jupiter.
- Northeast should never be rounded, these corners should never be closed.
- Never keep a broom or a heavy object in this direction. Northeast should be holy and light should be equal. Due to this, the people living in these houses are knowledgeable and intelligent.
- If the kitchen room is built in the northeast, even by mistake, there is trouble in the house and destroys wealth.
- If for some reason the Northeast angle is cut or deformed, then children can be born deformed or disabled. Building a ladder in the northeast is also considered very inauspicious.
- It is also inauspicious to put a painting of an island, hill, waterfall etc. in the northeast and is considered to spoil the health of women.
- Keeping garbage in the north-east corner or stacking stones or elevating it increases social enmity, and they face many problems in life.