Vastu Tips: Broom and mop should NEVER be kept near the kitchen. Know why

Vastu Shastra: Know from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, why you should not keep brooms and wipes in the kitchen, after all, what problems can come in the house by doing this? A house is very special for everyone. But the one most special place in every house is the kitchen of that house. The kitchen has a lot of importance in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, there are some things that keep it away from the kitchen and it is better for the people living in the house. In fact, we should keep the whole house clean.

But sometimes it is not possible to clean the whole house. But one thing should be kept in mind. Even if the whole house is not clean, but the things of cleanliness should not be kept near the kitchen.

According to Vastu Shastra, full care should be taken that brooms and wipes should not be kept in the kitchen. If you do this then there may be a shortage of food in the house. Because brooms and wipes are related to dirt and keeping these things in the kitchen means keeping the dirt there. Food is prepared and eaten in the kitchen.

Keeping brooms and wipes in the kitchen has a bad effect on the health of the members living in the house. Therefore, to maintain the supply of food in the house, these two items should be kept away from the kitchen. By doing this your kitchen will remain clean as well as happiness will remain in the house.