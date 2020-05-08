Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu tips: Toilet should not be constructed in north-west direction. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the having a toilet constructed in the north-west direction of the house. According to Vastu Shastra, in ancient times, the north-west direction was considered for churning curd, making medicines and other food items. It is said that digging a pit to make a toilet in this direction has not been considered good. He has been observed that a pit in this direction results in making the owner of the house suffer from debt issues. Even the property gets auctioned. But keep in mind that the north-west direction is the third direction in the list of bad directions to make the pit or toilet.

The worst direction is - Southwest. The second bad direction is south-east and the third bad direction is north-west, but with some precautions, toilets can be made in the north-west direction.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage