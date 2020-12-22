Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ART_OF_SIGNATURE Vastu Tips: Strengthen your destiny by changing your signature

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about how a perfect signature can change your destiny. Your signature has a lot of impacts and it matters a lot on your financial condition. All your work is related to one signature that you carry your whole life. A wrong signature can make you lose millions, while a correct signature can make your luck stronger.

If you are facing some financial trouble in your life then according to Vastu Shastra, by making some changes in your signature, you can easily get rid of your financial troubles. According to Vastu, if you make a lot of money but the savings are not even one rupee, then make a straight line under your signature and start putting two points below it. As soon as your savings start to stabilize, increase the number of dots under your signature. But keep in mind, these points cannot be more than 6.