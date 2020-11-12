Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WHAT_DEAN_SAW Vastu Tips: Remove spider webs from the house to avoid discord in the family

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the spider webs at home. Many times the people clean the lower parts of the house in haste but forget to clean the roof or upper parts properly, due to which the spider makes its home there and you can see cobwebs around. Not letting spider webs stay in the house is not only important in terms of cleanliness, but also in terms of Vastu Shastra.

According to Vastu shastra, spider webs in the house are considered very inauspicious. The structure of spider webs is such that negative energy gets collected in it, due to which the negativity spreads to the rest of the house.

There are innumerable microorganisms in a web of spider which are harmful to our health. At the same time, they also become the cause of discord in the house and it causes trouble in the happiness and prosperity of the family. Therefore, the cobwebs should be removed immediately.

