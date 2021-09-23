Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Pregnant women should keep these 3 things in their room

Today in Vastu Shastra , learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about keeping certain things in the room of pregnant women. First let's talk about peacock feathers. In the room of a pregnant woman or a new mother who has just welcomed a baby, peacock feathers should always be kept.

Keeping peacock feathers in the room is considered very good for both. Similarly, pink color is considered a symbol of happiness and joy. In such a situation, it is good to put a big picture of this color in the room of a pregnant woman. Also, white color is considered a symbol of peace and good health. Therefore, along with pink, a picture or show piece of white color should also be kept in the room.

Pregnant women should also keep an object made of copper metal in the room. Because copper removes evil eye and negativity and increases positivity.