Vastu Tips: Planting fruit trees in the house is considered auspicious, Know why

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the plantation of fruit trees from Acharya Indu Prakash. Trees provide us with air, as well as they keep the environment around us pure, so trees should be planted around the house. According to Vastu Shastra, fruit trees are considered very auspicious and planting them around the house gives birth to children.

If already installed in your house, then these trees should not be allowed to dry up, nor should their dry leaves be allowed to accumulate, because it is considered inauspicious and if any tree dries up, it should be removed or replaced by a new tree.

