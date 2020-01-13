Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Placing watch under the pillow while sleeping is inauspicious, here's why

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, we talked about why south direction isn't auspicious to place a clock at your house or office. Today, we will talk about the watch that we wear in our wrists. According to Vastu Shastra, one should never sleep with the watch under the pillow. By keeping the watch under the pillow, sleeping gets disrupted and also the electromagnetic waves emanating from it affect our brain and heart. Due to these waves, negative energy is created in the whole room which disrupts your peace of mind and creates tension.

Furthermore, Placing watch under the pillow while sleeping makes your ideology negative. Tomorrow we will talk about which type of clock is auspicious in the house.