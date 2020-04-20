Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Placing earthen pot filled with water in the north direction is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right direction of placing an earthen pot filled with water. In village households, people still use a mud pot or vessels made of mud to store water and keep water cold, but in modern Indian homes, these handmade vessels have been replaced by refrigerated plastic water bottles. These days, even kids don't like drinking water from earthen pots. You may or may not like storing water in earthen pots in your house, but according to Vastu Shastra, it is imperative to store water in a mud pot in one's house.

Placing the earthen pot filled with water in the right direction has great importance from the point of view of architecture as well. This not only helps in improving the Vastu of the direction concerned, but also maintains positivity in the house.​ The ideal direction of Placing the earthen pot filled with water is the north direction.

