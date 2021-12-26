Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INHOTIM Vastu Tips: Place red things in this direction at home to get auspicious results

After enlightening you with the right direction of keeping yellow-coloured things at home for overcoming hindrances, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about placing red things at home. In Vastu Shastra, he shares that everything related to colour red should be kept in the south-west direction. Red-coloured items used in the home may include tubs, buckets, carpets, vegetables, etc. Things related to the red colour should be kept in the south direction of the house.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this gives auspicious results as red is related to the fire element and the south direction is also related to the fire element. Therefore, it is good to keep things related to red colour in the south direction.

By keeping red things in the south direction, the middle girl child of the house benefits in every way. The eyesight remains fine and there is no problem related to them.