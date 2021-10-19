Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Never place electrical equipment in THIS direction, it will be inauspicious

According to Vastu Shastra, electronics or electrical appliances or heat-generating devices should not be kept in the north-east direction. By doing this, the son disobeys and insults the father, as well as never keep a glass or mirror in the bedroom at such a place from where the bed is visible. This spreads negative energy in the house.

Due to this health problems also arise.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, if your plot is narrow in north and south direction and longer in east and west direction, then such a place is called Suryabhedi. This construction of your plot or house is also going to create a situation of rift in the relationship between father and son.