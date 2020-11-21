Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Never buy furniture on these days to avoid vastu dosh

Furniture has a special contribution in enhancing the beauty of the house and for this, you spend a lot of money, but sometimes expensive and designer furniture also becomes the cause of Vastu dosh in our house. So, Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on which day is the most appropriate to buy furniture and what type of wood you should consider before buying so that it is not inauspicious for you.

Furniture or wood should not be purchased on Tuesday, Saturday, Amavasya and Panchak Nakshatras. You can buy furniture on any day except these days. Apart from this, keep in mind that the furniture of which type of wood are you buying. According to Vastu Shastra, only the wood of a tree with positive energy should be used. Sheesham, Neem, Ashoka, Teakwan, Sal and Arjuna are all considered auspicious.