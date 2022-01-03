Vastu Tips: Know which color is most auspicious for dining room

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

It is very important to understand what should be the colour of the dining room according to Vastu Shastra. The dining room, like other parts of the house, has its own importance because it is a place where all the members of the house sit and eat together. Therefore, while choosing the colour for the dining room, special care should be taken.

According to Vastu Shastra, such a colour should be used in the dining room that is helpful in keeping all the members of the house connected. As all the members of the house sit together at the time of eating many important decisions are taken here. Because of this, it is very important to choose the right colors.

According to Vastu, light green, pink, sky blue, orange, cream or light yellow colour is considered best for the dining room. Looking at light colours, people who eat food remain happy, however, keep in mind that its colour should not be black or white. This leads to the communication of negative thoughts.

Hope you will definitely fix the Vastu of your house by adopting these tips.