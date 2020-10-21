Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Know the direction to keep electronic things at home to maintain good health

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about things related to fire in the house. Just like it is advisable to keep things related to water in the north or north-east direction so that there is happiness in life and for the good health of the members of the house, it is said that it is necessary to keep things related to fire in the right direction as well to maintain growth.

Keeping things related to fire in the south or south-east direction helps maintain the good health of the members of the house, according to vastu shastra. They do not have any kind of trouble and do not have to face diseases without any reason. Therefore, to light the flame in the house, to keep the stove, as well as to keep electrical things like electric kettle, mixture grinder etc., one should choose the south or south-east direction.

