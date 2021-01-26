Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJYOGSUTRA Vastu Tips: Know how to use rock salt to control diseases

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases. When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes sorrowful. In this case, rock salt can be used in certain ways to get rid of the diseases.

Place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the bedside of the patient, but note that the patient's head should be towards the east. Rock salt or black salt should also be used in the patient's diet, while ordinary salt should be avoided. This will affect the patient's health and will start improving. In this way, the unhappy atmosphere of the house will also become positive.