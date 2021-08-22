Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INTERPLANTROSES Vastu tips: Know how the scent of roses can make your day better

Today in Vastu shastra, know how the fragrance of roses can make your whole day better. It is said that when the beginning of the day is good, then the whole day goes well. All the work is done properly, without any hindrance. And smelling the scent of roses can benefit you and make your mood happy. In the morning, there is freshness in the atmosphere and the fragrance of fresh roses in the morning will add to making you feel better.

When you start the day, make sure to smell roses that will calm your mind. If your mind is happy then your work will also be good and people around you will also be happy seeing you happy. You can keep a bowl full of rose petals in the east direction of the house to have positive effects.

