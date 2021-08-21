Vastu Tips: Keep fresh rose petals in this direction of house to maintain positivity and freshness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACREDSUCCULENCE Keep fresh rose petals in this direction of house to maintain positivity and freshness

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about using fresh rose petals at home from Acharya Indu Prakash. Everyone wants the atmosphere of his house to be nice and fragrant and wishes that there should always remain positive energy. There should be a positive energy in the whole house. It is said that if your day begins on a good note, then all the work is done in the day is completed properly, without any hindrance or problem.

After getting up in the morning, put fresh rose flower petals in a glass bowl filled with clean water and place the bowl in a place where fresh air comes from outside. You can keep this bowl full of rose leaves in the east direction of the house. That fragrance from the air will gradually spread throughout the house giving it positivity and freshness. This will keep your mind happy and positive and you will also feel fresh throughout the day.