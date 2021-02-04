Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEBLUEBOTTLETREE Vastu Tips: Know how salt can improve your financial condition

In Vastu Shastra learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about how using salt can improve your financial condition. Take a little thick salt in a glass vessel or a bowl and keep four to five cloves in that bowl. You can place it in any one corner of the house. By doing this remedy, the inward flow of money will start and the prosperity in the house will remain intact.

By keeping salt in a glass bowl, where on one hand the money shortage in the house will be removed, on the other hand, the whole house will smell of a different fragrance and there will be peace in the house. Apart from this, if there is any architectural defect related to the bathroom, then take crystal salt in the bowl and keep it at a safe place in the bathroom where no one can touch it and in a few days replace the salt from the bowl.