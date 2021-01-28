Vastu Tips: Know benefits of sleeping with your head in south direction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEXCASABO Vastu Tips: Know benefits of sleeping with your head towards south direction

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the right way to sleep. In which direction we should keep our head while sleeping etc. There are mainly four directions - North, South, East, West, but in order to have a good sleep, not all of them work the best. It is important to align your bed in your room in a way that will help you provide a good sleep. A person should sleep by keeping his head in the south or east direction, that is, he should keep his feet in the north or west direction.

There are many reasons for sleeping in a particular direction. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, it is considered good to keep your head towards south direction and sleep. This relieves health issues thus keeping you fit and healthy.