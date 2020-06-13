Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
Vastu Tips: Keeping turmeric in locker brings financial success

Burning kapur at home at least once a week is considered good to remove many Vastu defects. Also, the income of the members of the house keeps increasing.

June 13, 2020
Vastu Tips: Keeping turmeric in locker brings financial success
Vastu Tips: Keeping turmeric in locker brings financial success

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares measures that you should take to make your life happy and successful. He reveals that in order to keep receiving the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi in the house, you should keep a lump of turmeric in the cupboard or the vault of the house where you keep your money. This ensures constant flow of money in the house and gives financial success. Also, keeping the Kuber Yantra or the Sri Yantra in the vault ensures financial stability as well.

He further shares that burning kapur at home at least once a week is also considered good to remove many Vastu defects. Also, the income of the members of the house keeps increasing. According to Vastu Shastra, feeding the birds and keeping water for them also results in benefits and personal growth.

 

