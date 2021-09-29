Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Keeping these utensils in the kitchen can spoil your future

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about broken utensils and octagonal mirrors in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, broken and cracked utensils should never be given place in the house.

By eating food in such utensils, poverty increases in the house, due to which many times it becomes difficult to take loans. Therefore, apart from broken or cracked utensils, broken cot should never be used.

To avoid debt and other types of troubles, an octagonal, ie eight-cornered mirror should be placed in the north direction. Putting such a mirror in the house gives many auspicious results. Therefore, definitely put an octagonal mirror.