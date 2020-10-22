Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while installing taps at the main gate of your house

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about installing a tap in front of the main door. According to Vastu Shastra, no water source or tap, etc. should be made right in front of the main gate. Like many people make a water tank or a drink for the outgoing people or for animals, just outside the main gate of the house, which is not right at all.

See, we are not saying that you do not do good work or do not get water supply made on the side of the main gate, but while making these, take care of two things. One should have tube wells to the right of the main gate.

The second is that there should be a tube well or some other water source at least two and a half meters from the main gate. This will benefit the head of your household and will also increase the happiness of the other members of the household.

