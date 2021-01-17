Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building rooms, bathrooms and wash basins in hotel

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UKBATHROOMS Keep these things in mind while building rooms, bathrooms and wash basins in hotel

Today learn about building accommodation rooms for employees and construction of toilet and wash basin in a hotel room. Sometime, not all the employees working in the hotel are locals, some employees migrate from other states and come to work. Therefore, the hotel's management provides them a place or room to stay.

According to Vastu Shastra, the Western angle is the best for the accommodation of employees' room in the hotel, ie north and west direction. Also, it is also good to choose the aerial angle for the construction of a club house in the hotel.

Apart from this, the location of aerial angle is good for the construction of toilets. Apart from this, you can build it either in the south or in the right angle, but remember that the toilet should never be constructed under the stairs.