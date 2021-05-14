Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep salt in one corner of the bedroom to avoid fights at home

In Vaastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about home remedies to avoid fights and troubles at home. According to Vastu Shastra, salt can prove to be very effective to avoid small fuss in the house or removing the rift between husband and wife.

Place a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one corner of the bedroom and leave this piece in the same corner for a whole month. After one month, remove the old piece of salt and keep the new piece. By doing this, peace will remain in the house and small disputes will be resolved. Also, it will ensure mental well being. Negativity will also be removed.