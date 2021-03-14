Vastu Tips: Keep earthen pot filled with water in THIS direction at home to maintain positivity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DJ_ART_AND_PHOTOGRAPHY Keep earthen pot filled with water at home or office

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the correct direction of a clay pot or earthen pot filled with water. Even though the appearance of mud pots filled with water has reduced in the cities, but in the villages even today you will get to see a pot of mud filled with water in every household. They use this water to drink as it is considered very good for health.

Actually, the important thing is that the pot of clay filled with water is kept in the right direction. This not only helps in improving the Vastu of the concerned direction but also maintains positivity in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, the best place to keep mud pitcher in your home or office, ie, Matka is - North direction. Actually, according to Vastu, the north direction is related to the water element out of the five elements- fire, air, water, earth and sky. In such a situation, keeping water related things in the north direction gives auspicious results.